President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated an eight-member on the forthcoming national population and housing census

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Tinubu said the committee will submit an interim report within three weeks

President Tinubu stressed the pivotal role of a technology-driven process in ensuring credible and verifiable results

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, inaugurated a high-level committee on the forthcoming national population and housing census.

The eight-member committee also includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Others include the Principal Private Secretary to the President and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff).

President Tinubu gave the committee a three-week deadline to submit an interim report.

The President said the census is crucial for national development, accurate planning, and effective decision-making in healthcare, education, security, and economic planning.

This was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to President Tunubu on Information & Strategy on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

According to the statement shared by Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to the President, Sunday Dare, @SundayDareSD, Nigeria's last census was in 2006, nearly two decades ago, with a population of 140,431,790.

The Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented President Tinubu at the event held at the State House in Abuja.

President Tinubu said a technology-driven process will ensure credible and verifiable results.

Tinubu emphasizes the need for collaboration among all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

The President enjoined the members to look at domestic and even international resources regarding the financing factor in the exercise.

"Work with all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. This ministry has to take charge of this because you cannot budget if you do not know how many we are.

"We expect you will touch on the technology area because the census must be technology-driven. Things have changed since the last time that we conducted this exercise. The enumeration has to be technology-driven with biometrics and digitalisation."

Nigeria moves closer to a fresh census.

