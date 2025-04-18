Kogi State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has received 16 billion food donations from the Aliko Dangote Foundation

Fatima Abdulrahman, an aide to Aliko Dangote, said about 10,000 bags of 10kg rice were distributed in the nation’s capital

Kogi State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Rabietu Okute, disclosed that the state has received 40,000 bags of 10kg rice

The FCT, Abuja and the Kogi State government have taken delivery of food donations from the Aliko Dangote Foundation, a N16 billion Annual National Food Intervention scheme launched in March by the foundation.

The Senior Special Adviser to Aliko Dangote, Fatima Abdurrahman, disclosed that 10,000 bags of 10kg rice were given to the FCT for distribution to the poor and vulnerable persons.

Dangote distributes food to 774 LGs

The foundation disclosed in a statement that the intervention scheme aims to support governments in easing the effects of the economic crunch in Nigeria.

She disclosed that the scheme began in 2024 when the Dangote Group donated N15 billion food items to all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

She disclosed that Aliko Dangote is passionate about philanthropy and helping the needy.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, praised Dangote’s gesture, saying the Nigerian billionaire has contributed to Nigeria’s economic development.

Kogi state receives 40,000 bags of rice

Meanwhile, Kogi State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Rabietu Okute, disclosed that the state has recieved 40,000 bags of 10kg rice from the foundation.

She disclosed that the food items were given to the poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

She stated that the food items were distributed to the poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

Kogi governor orders distribution

According to her, the distribution process followed Governor Usman Ododo’s directive, who asked the committee to ensure that the food items get to the state’s vulnerable resident.

She praised the foundation, describing the intervention as a genuine act of compassion and philanthropy.

A Punch report said the managing director and chief executive officer of the foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said the annual programme is a way to give back and support the government in combating poverty and hunger in the country.

In 2022, Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, through his philanthropic vehicle—the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa)—donated N5.5 billion ($12.3 million) to 22 Nigerian colleges under the Tertiary Education Grants Scheme.

