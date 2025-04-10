The Lagos state government is about to go after defaulters of the Land Use Act and enforce compliance

The first step is the publishing of the defaulters' names, and the government has announced the date to publish them

The government has stressed that it will not hesitate to take other steps as backed by the law to ensure compliance

Heavy penalties await property owners who have defaulted in the payment of the Land Use Charge in Lagos State, and the government has issued a final warning.

The Lagos state government has announced that the state Ministry of finance will start publishing the names of defaulting individuals and organisations in the month of April 2025.

In a statement on the official website of the state government, the government urged the affected individuals and organisations to pay up, as the Land Use Charge is a critical source of revenue for the government to fund infrastructural development.

Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Finance, Mr. Tajudeen Mahmud, explained that the Land Use Charge Law of 2020, authorizes the government to serve property owners with the annual Land Use Charge bills and enforce compliance.

Recall that the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyemi, had promised a 15% discount to property owners who make payment within 30 days of receiving the Land Use Charge (LUC) bills.

He emphasized that the Land Use Charge is essential for funding infrastructure and public services, urging residents to fulfill their obligations.

Lagos State to publish names of defaulters

Mahmud commended the many property owners who have fulfilled their obligations promptly, and called on the defaulters to pay up as te.

He noted that several notices have been sent out to the defaulters, yet they continue to neglect payment.

Mahmud said that the publication of defaulters’ names would commence before the end of April 2025, and urged property owners to verify their payment status and settle outstanding payments.

He added that the government is authorized by the law to enforce compliance in several ways, including fines of up to N250,000, imprisonment of up to three months, and receivership.

Meanwhile, all residents have been urged to contact the Land Use Charge Contact Centre, Ministry of Finance, Block 12, Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, for all enquiries.

Lagos State reduces land use charge

In the wake of the reactions that trailed the Land Use Charge in Lagos state, the government announced a reduction to the charge.

The controversial land use charge had recommended fees that many described as being too high, given the many taxes property owners and residents already pay to the state.

The disclosure was made by the state government on Thursday, March 15, on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Lagos State to enforce 10% agent fees on properties

In related news, the Lagos State government has finally taken action on the indiscriminate fees charged by real estate agents and is set to enforce a 10% cap on Fees for Real Estate Agents.

The government said that it will no longer tolerate real estate agents charging more than what the law states.

The government has also unveiled plans to accelerate the implementation of a monthly and quarterly rent payment system.

