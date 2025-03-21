As the world marks Women’s Month, tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi has called for a deeper conversation on the intersection between taxation and women’s empowerment in Nigeria.

She emphasised that tax policies should be seen as a catalyst for gender equality, rather than just a revenue-generating mechanism.

The role of women in tax administration

In her opinion piece, Atoyebi highlighted the indispensable role of women in Nigeria’s economy, from small-scale traders in Lagos to professionals in corporate sectors.

“Can we go a day without women? Impossible,” she remarked, stressing that women are vital players in business and governance.

She pointed out that taxation plays a critical role in sustaining the businesses women run and funding infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and market security.

“A woman running a business in Wuse Market, Abuja, benefits directly from taxation. The road she uses to transport goods, the electricity powering her store, and the security protecting her all exist because of tax revenue,” she explained.

Women suffer from inadequate tax collection

Atoyebi also noted that without adequate tax collection, the burden of poor public services disproportionately affects women.

“When hospitals are underfunded, it is women who suffer during childbirth. When schools are in bad shape, it is mothers who struggle to secure a good education for their children. When roads are bad, it is women traders who find it difficult to transport their goods,” she added.

According to her, a transparent and equitable tax system is key to creating an inclusive economy where women thrive.

“Taxation is not just about collecting revenue; it is about building a system where women can succeed. Women are not just taxpayers; they are nation builders, contributing daily to the progress of Nigeria.”

Taxation is beyond system-building

Atoyebi urged policymakers to incorporate gender considerations into tax policies to ensure fairness and economic inclusion.

“This Women’s Month, the conversation must go beyond celebration. The role of taxation in shaping a prosperous Nigeria for women must be emphasised. Taxation is not a burden; it is the foundation upon which better businesses, communities, and empowered women stand.”

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi currently serves as the technical assistant on broadcast media to the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

