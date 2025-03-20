Data subscriptions in Nigeria have been on a steady increase since August 2024, and have now crossed 142 million

The GSMA technology is at the forefront accounting for more than 99% while CDMA has zero subscribers

An industry expert explains the change of trend from the time CDMA dominated data subscriptions

Active data internet users in Nigeria have finally crossed 142 million, according to the latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This includes subscriptions across all networks, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and technologies like Fixed Wired, Wireless, GSM, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

The number of active internet data subscribers has been on a steady increase, growing from 131 million in August 2024, to 132 million in September, 134 million in October, 136 million in November and 139 million in December 2024.

As at January 2025, the number has now hit 142 million.

GSMA technology maintains market lead

However, GSM technology maintains the market lead with 141.65 million subscribers, while Wireless technology and VoIP trail behind with 285,702 and 206,067 subscribers respectively.

Nigeria has four main GSM network providers: MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9Mobile.

The Fixed Wired technology is the least subscribed with only 14,053 users as at January 2025.

According to the NCC Data on its website, the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, had regressed to zero subscribers, a far cry from the times it used to be highly subscribed.

This indicates that newer technologies have overtaken it, THISDAY reports.

Explaining this, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, noted that the emergence of GSM technology was the final nail on the CDMA coffin, rendering it obsolete.

He added that the GSM technology is in the lead because subscribers prefer to access the internet from their mobile devices, and the GSMA is the fastest for this purpose, leading to a fast-growing adoption rate.

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) data showed that 2.5 million users joined the broadband subscription between December 2024 and January 2025.

Growth in active data subscriptions

The GSMA technology has been accounting for more than 99% of total subscriptions for a while. It grew from 130 million subscribers in August 2024, to 132 million and 134 million in September and October 2024.

By November 2024, it came up to 136 million, and by December, it was 138 million, before finally getting to 141 million in January 2025.

For Wireless technology, the numbers stayed the same at 285,702 subscribers from August 2024 to January 2025.

VoIP subscribers were 199,960 in August 2024, and the number grew in September and October to reach 212,071 subscribers.

A decline started in November 2024, eventually bringing the number down to 206,067 in January 2025.

The subscribers for Fixed Wired technology were 8,680 as of August 2024 and grew steadily through the months to reach 14,053 subscribers by January 2025.

GSMA forecasts 2% increase in telecom contribution to GDP

