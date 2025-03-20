MTN, Airtel, Others Dominate as Active Internet Data Subscribers Reach 142 Million
- Data subscriptions in Nigeria have been on a steady increase since August 2024, and have now crossed 142 million
- The GSMA technology is at the forefront accounting for more than 99% while CDMA has zero subscribers
- An industry expert explains the change of trend from the time CDMA dominated data subscriptions
Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.
Active data internet users in Nigeria have finally crossed 142 million, according to the latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
This includes subscriptions across all networks, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and technologies like Fixed Wired, Wireless, GSM, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).
The number of active internet data subscribers has been on a steady increase, growing from 131 million in August 2024, to 132 million in September, 134 million in October, 136 million in November and 139 million in December 2024.
As at January 2025, the number has now hit 142 million.
GSMA technology maintains market lead
However, GSM technology maintains the market lead with 141.65 million subscribers, while Wireless technology and VoIP trail behind with 285,702 and 206,067 subscribers respectively.
Nigeria has four main GSM network providers: MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9Mobile.
The Fixed Wired technology is the least subscribed with only 14,053 users as at January 2025.
According to the NCC Data on its website, the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, had regressed to zero subscribers, a far cry from the times it used to be highly subscribed.
This indicates that newer technologies have overtaken it, THISDAY reports.
Explaining this, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, noted that the emergence of GSM technology was the final nail on the CDMA coffin, rendering it obsolete.
He added that the GSM technology is in the lead because subscribers prefer to access the internet from their mobile devices, and the GSMA is the fastest for this purpose, leading to a fast-growing adoption rate.
Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) data showed that 2.5 million users joined the broadband subscription between December 2024 and January 2025.
Growth in active data subscriptions
The GSMA technology has been accounting for more than 99% of total subscriptions for a while. It grew from 130 million subscribers in August 2024, to 132 million and 134 million in September and October 2024.
By November 2024, it came up to 136 million, and by December, it was 138 million, before finally getting to 141 million in January 2025.
For Wireless technology, the numbers stayed the same at 285,702 subscribers from August 2024 to January 2025.
VoIP subscribers were 199,960 in August 2024, and the number grew in September and October to reach 212,071 subscribers.
A decline started in November 2024, eventually bringing the number down to 206,067 in January 2025.
The subscribers for Fixed Wired technology were 8,680 as of August 2024 and grew steadily through the months to reach 14,053 subscribers by January 2025.
GSMA forecasts 2% increase in telecom contribution to GDP
In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) threw its weight behind the decision to increase telecom tariffs by 50%.
Despite the negative reactions from Nigerians, GSMA believes that the tariff hike is a blessing that will significantly impact the Nigerian economy's growth.
GSMA also urged Nigerians to expect increased investment in the sector and infrastructure development that will improve the quality of service.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ruth Okwumbu (Business Editor) Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon is a business journalist with over a decade's experience. She holds both a Masters' and B.Sc. degrees Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Delta State University. Before joining Legit.ng, she has worked in reputable media including Nairametrics. She can be reached via ruth.okwumbu@corps.legit.ng