Data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) indicates an increase in VAT contributions by over 20 Nigerian states

A state-by-state analysis shows that increased VAT contribution showed improved economic conditions and better revenue generation

FAAC disclosed that Kwara state recorded the highest spike in monthly VAT contribution at N9.53 billion in January from N1.97 billion in December 2024

Information from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shows that over 20 Nigerian states increased their contribution to the value-added tax (VAT) pool in January this year, relative to December 2024.

Analysis shows that 26 states recorded a spike in VAT contributions within the period, indicating improved economic conditions.

Tax Reform Bill sparks debate

VAT is one of the key revenue sources and is shared among the three tiers of government via FAAC.

However, the sharing formula has been disputed recently, with states disagreeing with the Nigerian government’s proposed formula.

According to reports, President Bola Tinubu proposed a comprehensive tax reform bill to the national assembly to harmonise the nation’s tax laws and boost financial stability.

One of the key aspects of the reform was the restructuring of the VAT-sharing format.

Governors oppose VAT-sharing formula

The proposal initially suggested allocating 20% of VAT revenue based on equality, 60% on derivation, and 20% on population.

The proposal faced opposition from northern governors who saw the recommendation as unfavourable to the region.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) countered the formula and announced a revised formula of 50% based on equality, 30% on derivation, and 20% on population.

According to the FAAC data, the 36 states contributed about N496.72 billion to the VAT pool in December 2024.

States with the most improved VAT contributions

The figure rose by 8.94% to N541.11 billion in January 2025.

Kwara: N9.53 billion

FAAC said Kwara led the pack with the highest monthly VAT increase, contributing N9.53 billion in January, representing a 383.41% increase from N1.97 billion in December 2024.

Sokoto: N4.41 billion

The state’s contribution to the national VAT pool rose by 343.3% from N995.3 million in December to N4.41 in January.

Other states include Edo, Kebbi, and Imo, whose contributions rose by 342.59%, $253.63%, and Kebbi at 114.12%, respectively.

While some states saw an increase in VAT contributions, others recorded a notable decline.

According to TheCable, FAAC said Benue recorded the highest decline, dropping to N2.05 billion in January 2025, from N6.433 billion in December 2024.

Other states with sharp drops include Taraba (-63.60%), Ogun (-56.36%), and Osun (-51.15%).

Top states with the highest VAT contributions

1. KWARA

January: N9.53bn

December: N1.97bn

(383.41% increase)

2. SOKOTO

January: N4.41bn

December: N995.30m

(343.25% increase)

3. EDO

January: N5.09bn

December: N1.15bn

(342.59% increase)

4. IMO

January: N1.59bn

December: N448.51m

(253.63% increase)

5. KEBBI

January: N1.93bn

December: N901.60m

(114.12% increase)

6. EKITI

January: N4.98bn

December: N2.33bn

(113.76% increase)

7. ANAMBRA

January: N3.56bn

December: N1.78bn

(99.91% increase)

8. NASARAWA

January: N3.13bn

December: N1.75bn

(79.19% increase)

9. BORNO

January: N3.91bn

December: N2.28bn

(71.40% increase)

10. BAYELSA

January: N12.80bn

December: N7.68bn

(66.68% increase)

11. GOMBE

January: N2.16bn

December: N1.45bn

(48.84% increase)

12. ENUGU

January: N1.75bn

December: N1.19bn

47.17% increase

13. EBONYI

January: N3.30bn

December: N2.58bn

(27.99% increase)

14. CROSS RIVER

January: N1.55bn

December: N1.26bn

(23.16% increase)

15. DELTA

January: N6.57bn

December: N5.61bn

(17.15% increase)

16. JIGAWA

January: N3.57bn

December: N3.12bn

(14.25% increase)

17. YOBE

January: N2.16bn

December: N1.92bn

(12.13% increase)

18. RIVERS

January: N90.21bn

December: N82.44bn

(9.43% increase)

19. AKWA IBOM

January: N5.62bn

December: N5.15bn

(9.21% increase)

20. OYO

January: N27.71bn

December: N25.43bn

(8.98% increase)

21. KATSINA

January: N3.86bn

December: N3.60bn

(7.29% increase)

22. KANO

January: N9.59bn

December: N8.99bn

(6.67% increase)

23. BAUCHI

January: N2.44bn

December: N2.31bn

(5.75% increase)

24. LAGOS

January: N305.52bn

December: N291.46bn

(4.82% increase)

25. ONDO

January: N985.78m

December: N952.82m

(3.46% increase)

26. PLATEAU

January: N1.75bn

December: N1.72bn

(1.73% increase)

27. KOGI

January: N2.67bn

December: N2.78bn

(-3.98% decrease)

28. ZAMFARA

January: N1.45bn

December: N1.70bn

(-14.71% decrease)

29. NIGER

January: N3.80bn

December: N4.46bn

(-14.96% decrease)

30. KADUNA

January: N3.50bn

December: N4.91bn

(-28.69% decrease)

31. ADAMAWA

January: N3.39bn

December: N5.41bn

(-37.29% decrease)

32. ABIA

January: N733.82m

December: N1.47bn

(-50.13% decrease)

33. OSUN

January: N589.41m

December: N1.21bn

(-51.15% decrease)

34. OGUN

January: N2.31bn

December: N5.29bn

-56.36% decrease

35. TARABA

January: N939.66m

December: N2.58bn

(-63.60% decrease)

36. BENUE

January: N2.05b

December: N6.43bn

(-68.14% decrease)

