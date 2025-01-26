Lagos State is leading the list of 36 states with the highest VAT contributions in 2024

A recent report shows that Lagos State's VAT contribution accounted for 54% of the entire VAT pool at N2.75 trillion

Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja came second and third, respectively, with N832.69 billion and N303.64 trillion

According to recent research, Lagos State is leading the list of the highest contributors to Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue in 2024, with a whopping N2.75 trillion.

A Nigerian think-tank, Agora Policy, provided a detailed breakdown of each state's VAT contributions and disclosed that the amount represents 54% of the entire non-import VAT pool in the country during the review period.

South leads the six geopolitical zones

According to the data published on Saturday, January 25, 2024, Rivers State followed with N832.69 billion, while the Federal Capital Territory came third with N303.64 trillion.

The New Telegraph reports that Oyo State came fourth with N272.41 billion, and Kano recorded N77.76 trillion in VAT contributions.

The Agora Policy report disclosed that the remaining states collectively contributed 19% of the total VAT revenue, with contributions from Delta hitting N73.39 billion and Imo State having the least at N4.38 billion.

Top Nigerian states with the highest VAT contributions in 2024

Lagos: ₦2.75 trillion

Rivers: ₦832.69 billion

FCT: ₦303.64 billion

Oyo: ₦272.41 billion

Kano: ₦77.76 billion

Delta: ₦73.39 billion

Bayelsa: ₦64.66 billion

Edo: ₦53.55 billion

Anambra: ₦47.53 billion

Akwa Ibom: ₦46.93 billion

Adamawa: ₦42.01 billion

Borno: ₦35.29 billion

Niger: ₦34.84 billion

Taraba: ₦32.37 billion

Kwara: ₦31.51 billion

Kaduna: ₦30.30 billion

Ekiti: ₦29.58 billion

Jigawa: ₦28.54 billion

Benue: ₦26.59 billion

Ogun: ₦26.16 billion

Sokoto: ₦25.98 billion

FIRS smashes 70-year-old tax revenue record

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently celebrated a monumental moment under Zacch Adedeji, the agency’s Executive Chairman.

The event marked a turning point in FIRS' 70-year history, showcasing significant reforms that have reshaped the institution's operations and the welfare of its workforce.

Adedeji is credited with introducing a performance-based promotion system that has replaced the previously arduous advancement process.

