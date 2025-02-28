The federal government has now introduced a strict requirement for getting flight schedules approved

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has warned that airlines that fail to comply can take their business to other countries

This new condition is in line with an earlier directive given by the Ministry of Aviation to airlines last year

The federal government of Nigeria has given conditions for approving the summer schedule of foreign airlines in Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), stated that foreign airlines must patronize local caterers for onboard meals if they want to secure approval for their summer schedule.

Keyamo was speaking at the stakeholders' meeting in Lagos on Friday, February 28, when he made this statement.

He was speaking on the topic “Transforming the Aviation Industry” when he insisted that local caterers must benefit from foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.

FG mandates airlines to patronise local caterers

The minister stated that foreign airlines must show their partnership agreements with local caterers, BusinessDay reports.

He said;

“I will not approve summer schedule for foreign airlines until they show me agreement showing they have partnered with our local caterers.”

Keyamo insisted that those airlines that insist they cannot patronize local caterers can take their business to other countries.

He decried that despite his October 2024 order directing airlines to patronize local caterers for their onboard meals, several of them were still not complying.

Keyamo stated that strict compliance with this directive will now be enforced from 2025, and those who fail to comply will not get their schedule approved.

Recall that Delta Air Lines recently revealed plans to offer Nigerian dishes as part of its in-flight meal options on the Lagos-Atlanta route.

This compliance move will improve passenger experience while also celebrating traditional Nigerian meals.

He also disclosed that northeast Nigeria would soon have an international airport, as the Maidguri airport is being upgraded to international standards.

FG directs airlines to feed stranded passengers

Recall that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) directed airlines to provide passengers with comfort, such as food and accommodation, during flight disruptions.

The authority said the move will address the challenge of passengers being stranded due to flight disruptions and delays.

The NCAA also extended operation hours for sunset airports from 7 pm to 10 pm to allow for more flights that may have been delayed to land safely.

FG gives new directive to foreign airlines

In related news, International airlines have been directed by the aviation minister to hire local caterers for their in-flight meals.

The directive noted that strict compliance would be enforced starting from January 1, 2025, and all foreign airlines are expected to follow this directive.

The information was first leaked after a Lufthansa representative paid a courtesy call, and later confirmed in a written directive to the airlines.

Airlines are thus expected to ensure that foods for the onboard menu are sourced from local caterers.

