The Federal Government has earmarked N2 billion for the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to clear land for farming activities in select states.

Additionally, N200 million has been allocated for land preparation on NALDA farms in states yet to be specified. Furthermore, N100 million is set aside for digging trenches on NALDA farms.

2025 Budget: FG allocates N2 billion for land clearing, N200 million for preparation

Another proposal includes N80 million for purchasing seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and other farming inputs.

Similarly, N52.125 million has been allocated for the procurement of agricultural tools such as knapsacks, wheelbarrows, raincoats, rain boots, and safety boots.

The 2025 Appropriation Bill, presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly, includes a provision of N86.4 million for the purchase of motorcycles and cargo tricycles to aid farm supervision in certain states.

Additionally, N250 million has been allocated for the design and construction of a warehouse to store equipment and materials.

Separately, N22,496,266 has been set aside for the construction of farm hostels or housing units for farmers.

The budget also outlines plans to invest N250 million in promoting biodiversity and developing plantations for banana, teak, and cashew trees to boost yields and support food and fibre security.

