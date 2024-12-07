Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has ramped up efforts to promote local rice production and eliminate the annual $480 million expenditure on importing approximately three million tonnes of rice.

This was revealed by the NEPC Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, during a one-day technical support workshop for rice farmers and processors held in Lokoja.

FG empowers farmers to curb imports

Over the past months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on selected food prices have consistently shown a steady increase in the prices of both locally produced and imported rice across the country.

Represented by Mr. Aliu Sadiq, Deputy Director of Policy and Strategy at NEPC Abuja, Ayeni highlighted that the council has begun implementing strategies to reduce Nigeria's reliance on imported rice by enhancing local production.

She emphasized that the focus on rice production is well-founded, given that rice is a staple food widely consumed across all six geopolitical zones and socio-economic classes in Nigeria.

According to The Nation, Ayeni urged participants to adopt the new skills and best practices shared during the workshop to improve their farming activities.

Ayeni explained that the workshop, along with other initiatives introduced by the NEPC and collaborating agencies, was a direct response to the World Bank's recent concerns about food insecurity affecting Sub-Saharan African nations, including Nigeria.

She said:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under the renewed hope agenda has demonstrated its commitment towards achieving food sufficiency in Nigeria by addressing critical challenges facing farmers such as security, infrastructure, forex and inputs for increased production.”

She reaffirmed the NEPC's commitment to providing essential support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the council's main beneficiaries.

She encouraged participants to leverage the workshop as an opportunity to enhance their knowledge and improve their skills in rice production and processing.

FG announces subsidized rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government announced the required documents to access subsidized 50kg bags of rice for N40,000.

This initiative aims to alleviate the food crisis and ensure that essential staples are available to those in need.

Citizens must present their National Identification Number (NIN), an ID card, and an ATM card for registration and payment, followed by a verification process.

