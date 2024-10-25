Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink has stopped hiking its monthly subscription rate for its Nigerian customers

The internet provider increased the monthly membership rate for its normal package (residential) from N38,000 to N75,000

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, the company did not get its approval before reviewing its subscription following the increase.

Elon Musk’s the satellite internet firm Starlink has temporarily halted raising its monthly subscription fee for its Nigerian customers.

The change occurs almost a month after the internet provider raised the monthly subscription fee for its regular package (residential) from N38,000 to N75,000, a 97.37% rise.

Additionally, the Starlink hardware's price went hiked from N440,000 to N590,000.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that the corporation did not obtain its consent prior to examining its subscription after the rise.

NCC claims to have started a pre-enforcement action against Starlink.

Starlink informed consumers on Thursday that it has chosen to halt the hike because of regulatory issues.

“Last month, we increased the monthly service price for Starlink in Nigeria to account for inflation, helping us maintain operations and continue delivering reliable service,” Starlink said.

“Today, we are temporarily suspending this price increase as we navigate regulatory challenges.

“If you’ve already been charged at the higher rate, a one-time credit will be applied to your account to cover the difference. You also have the flexibility to cancel your service at any time.

“We remain committed to providing high-speed Internet in Nigeria, but we need regulatory support to make the improvements necessary for a better customer experience.

“Without these approvals, our ability to continue delivering service is at risk.

“Thank you for choosing Starlink and supporting our mission to bring affordable, high-speed internet to more people as many people around the world as possible.”

Additionally, TheCable noticed that Starlink had changed its normal home plan from N167,000 to N38,000 and its mobile regional plan from N167,000 to N50,000 on its website, but that its hardware was still priced at N590,000.

