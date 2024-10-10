A presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, has proffered a solution to the recent hike in the price of petrol in the country

Dada urged Nigerians to embrace Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) because it is a safer, cheaper, and cleaner source of energy

He claimed traveling from Abuja to Lagos with a CNG vehicle would cost N10,000 and this is the best time for Nigerians to join the CNG camp

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - The special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said traveling from Abuja to Lagos with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) would cost N10,000.

Dada said CNG is a safer, cheaper, and cleaner source of energy compared to Premium Motor Spirits.

Dada said CNG is a safer, cheaper, and cleaner source of energy compared to Premium Motor Spirits. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The presidential aide stated this while reacting to the recent hike in fuel prices via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun on Thursday, October 10.

“As a safer, cheaper, and cleaner source of energy, the best time for you to join the CNG camp is now.”

He claimed that a PMS tank has chance of exploding faster than a CNG tank due to heat.

“From Abuja-Lagos using CNG will cost you N10,000. A PMS tank has chance of exploding due to heat faster than a CNG tank ever will. Nigeria has more gas than crude oil.”

He added that Nigerians to convert and pay back overtime courtesy of Futurewave Energy Solutions.

“The business of CNG is moving faster than anticipated with stations coming up across every part of the country.

“CNG financing is getting better every day with outlets like #futurewavecng allowing you to convert and pay back over time."

Tinubu’s govt reacts to petrol price hike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria reacted to the recent hike in petrol prices to over N1,000 across the country.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Tinubu's administration did not influence the decision of the NNPCL.

Idris explained the reason why the federal government can no longer fix prices of petroleum products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng