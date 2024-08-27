The UK government has updated the names of licensed companies that are allowed to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers

The companies have the freedom to bring in foreign workers, including Nigerians, to fill vacant positions in their organisations

In the latest update, there are now over 100,000 UK companies that are licenced across various industries, including engineering and media

The United Kingdom has increased the number of organisations licensed to sponsor workers on the worker and temporary worker immigration routes.

According to checks by Legit.ng, the latest list, updated on Friday, August 23, 2024, has 119,195 approved companies.

UK government adds more companies ready to sponsor work visa Photo credit: Massimo Insabato

Source: Getty Images

This indicates that 5,276 new companies have now been added to the approved list compared to the 119,195 approved as of May 2024.

A breakdown shows that the approved companies are in technology, commerce, education, media and advertisement, and engineering sectors, among others.

Interested Nigerians are advised to visit the listed company's website and search for available vacancies.

Skilled worker visa for immigration

According to the UK government, a Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK for an eligible job with an approved employer.

UK government, in a note on its website, said:

"The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

"You must have a job offer from an approved UK employer before you apply for a Skilled Worker visa. Approved employers are also known as sponsors, because they are sponsoring you to come to or stay in the UK."

Here are some of the companies listed

10Bit FX Limited

10Bit FX Limited

10Pearls Ltd

10X Banking Technology Services Ltd

11 2 11 Ltd

11 Berkeley Street Limited

11 Group Limited

111 By Nico Ltd

111 Skin Limited

114 GPS Ltd T/A Sushi Atelier

1177 Retail Limited

11and12 Limited

11Eleven UK Enterprises Ltd

A full download of the listed companies can be found here or through this link

