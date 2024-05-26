UK Releases Names of More Companies Eligible To Sponsor Nigerians’ Work Visa, Gives Types of Jobs
- The UK government has released more names of licensed companies that are eligible to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers
- The companies have the liberty to fill vacant positions in their organisations with foreign workers, including Nigerians
- There are over 60,000 companies licenced across various industries, including engineering and media
The United Kingdom has updated its list of companies permitted xcto sponsor skilled immigrants through the temporary worker immigration route.
According to checks by Legit.ng, the latest list, updated on Friday, May 24, 2024, now includes 113,919 approved companies.
This indicates that 14,063 companies has now been added to the approved list when compared to the 99,856 approved at the start of 2024.
The list includes companies in the technology, commerce, education, media and advertisement, and engineering sectors, among others.
Skilled workers route
The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.
UK government, in a note on its website, said:
"This document lists worker and temporary worker sponsors. It includes information about the category of workers they’re licensed to sponsor and their sponsorship rating.
"The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons. "
Interested persons are advised to visit the company's website and search for available vacancies.
Here are some of the names of companies on the list
- 108 Media Ltd
- 1080 Properties Ltd
- 10act Ltd T/A TrackBack
- 10architect Ltd
- 10be5 Ltd.
- 10bit Fx Limited
- 10bit Fx Limited
- 10pearls Ltd
- 10x Banking Technology Services Ltd
- 11 2 11 Ltd
- 11 Berkeley Street Limited
- 11 Hospitality Limited T/A Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport NEC
- 11 Group Limited
- 111 By Nico Ltd
- 111 Skin Limited
- 114 Gps Ltd T/A Sushi Atelier
- 1177 Retail Limited
- 11and12 Limited
- 11eleven UK Enterprises Ltd
- 11k Consulting Ltd
- 11pcs Consultancy Limited
- 11plus Teacher Ltd
Get the full list of companies licenced to sponsor workers visa to UK and location here.
Sectors permitted for skilled work visa
Meanwhile, Vanguard reports that the UK has a list of jobs that are permitted to apply for skilled worker visa.
Here are the occupations and code
- 1111 Chief executives and senior officials
- 1121 Production managers and directors in manufacturing
- 1122 Production managers and directors in constructioni
- 1123 Production managers and directors in mining and energy
- 1131 Financial managers and directors
- 1132 Marketing, sales and advertising directors
- 1133 Public relations and communications directors
- 1134 Purchasing managers and directors
- 1135 Charitable organisation managers and directors
- 1136 Human resource managers and directors
- 1137 Information technology directors
- 1139 Functional managers and directors not elsewhere classified
- 1140 Directors in logistics, warehousing and transport
- 1150 Managers and directors in retail and wholesale
- 1162 Senior police officers
More of the above list can be view here.
Canada invites skilled Nigerians, offers N5m for relocation
Earlier Legit.ng reported that a Canadian province is looking for skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill open positions.
Those who meet the criteria will have an easier chance to obtain a visa at the Canadian embassy in Nigeria.
Reports show that 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's workforce, are set to retire in 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng