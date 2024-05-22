The UK government said it intends to provide 43,000 visas for seasonal workers to the agriculture industry

This is to allow the country to alleviate shortages in the food supply chain and lessen dependency on migrant labour

This means that the Seasonal visas now supersede the temporary worker-seasonal worker visas (T5)

The government of the United Kingdom has declared its intention to provide 43,000 visas for seasonal workers to the agriculture industry and to prolong the visa program for an additional five years, until 2029.

The decision came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak doubled funding for productivity projects by announcing the NFU Conference earlier this year.

He stated that farmers would be eligible for the largest-ever round of farming payments, totalling £427 million.

Less dependency on migrant labour

The UK is hoping to alleviate shortages in the food supply chain by investing in technology to lessen its dependency on migrant labour, according to Visa Guide.

In 2025, 2,000 more visas will be added to the poultry industry, concentrating on horticulture.

Extending the seasonal worker visa path until 2029 offers farmers and enterprises plenty of time for preparation, flexibility, and stability.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay stated:

“We have a world-class food and drink sector, and the measures announced today will strengthen this by boosting funding for cutting-edge technology that will reduce reliance on migrant labour in the long term.

“Businesses do best when they can plan effectively for the future, which is why we’ve extended the seasonal worker visa route until 2029 to give farmers and growers the certainty they need to thrive.”

This development means that Seasonal visas now supersede temporary worker-seasonal worker visas (T5).

Therefore, from October 2 to December 31 of each year, anyone can apply for this visa and work in the UK for up to six months in industries including horticulture, which includes picking fruit, vegetables, or flowers, and the poultry industry.

Applications for work with poultry must be filed by November 15 of each year.

In addition to meeting other eligibility requirements, applicants must have a sponsor.

