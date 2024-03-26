Geneva, Switzerland — At the 148th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, met with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senate Chairman on Local Content.

Senator Natasha, known for advocating export opportunities for Nigeria, encouraged Dr Okonjo-Iweala to assist Nigerian businesses in accessing global markets.

At the 148th IPU Assembly Okonjo-Iweala expressed her readiness to collaborate with Senator Natasha. Photo Credit: Arogbonlo Israel

The aim is to strengthen export capabilities, fostering economic growth and diversification.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, she also expressed concerns regarding her desire for Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI).

She said:

"It is my earnest expectation under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to see Nigeria take advantage of these export opportunities through your support and by working closely with my office as the Senate Chairman on Local Contents"

Amid Nigeria's severe dollar shortages, some believe the country can capitalize on opportunities within AGOA to enhance its non-oil exports, thereby generating much-needed foreign exchange for its economy.

Okonjo-Iweala hails Sen. Natasha

The Director-General of the WTO praised Senator Natasha for her valuable input and pledged to explore her suggestions.

Additionally, she expressed readiness to collaborate with the Kogi lawmaker to benefit Nigeria, particularly in trade and commerce. AGOA, launched by the US in 2000, permits African nations to export various goods, especially non-oil items, to the US under favourable conditions, fostering economic growth and trade.

It's been vital for many African economies, providing access to the vast American market.

Notably, South Africa, Kenya, Madagascar, Lesotho, and Ghana dominated non-oil AGOA exports in 2022, comprising 90 per cent of the total, with Nigeria absent from the list.

