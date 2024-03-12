A new survey has revealed a noticeable reduction in the prices of food items, including the popular instant noodle brand Indomie

The new food prices offer a potential ray of hope for already financially strained Nigerian households

Nigerians will be hoping for more good news in the coming months ahead, especially on staple foods

In recent months, Nigerians have been battling with the high cost of goods and services following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Essential food items have become almost out of reach for many households, which has led to various protests across the country.

In its January consumer price report, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the food inflation rate rose to 35.41% year-on-year, marking the highest level of food inflation in history and highlighting the challenges Nigerians have faced in recent months.

Food item prices drop

However, ThisDay reports that the prices of essential food items across various markets have dropped in the past week.

The report noted that a survey was carried out, and food items such as Indomie, sugar, rice, beans, semo, spaghetti, and macaroni have decreased in price.

Here is a breakdown of the price changes based on the market survey.

Item Previous price Present price 40-pack carton of Indomie Regular Chicken 70g: N10,650 N10,650 Indomie Standard Pack 100g N15,000 N12,300 40-pack carton of Indomie Super Pack Chicken Flavor 120g N17,950 N14,700 BUA Sugar 50kg N88,000 N84,000 Dangote Sugar 50kg: N88,000 N86,000 Stallion Long Grain Rice: N88,000 N86,000 Short Grain Rice N80,000 N78,000 Honeybeans N78,000 N75,000 Brown Beans (32 pints) N165,000 N155,000

Cement prices finally reduce

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian cement makers, including Dangote Cement, recorded a combined revenue increase in 2023.

The increased revenue reflects the rise in construction activities and the increase in cement prices from the previous year.

There is also good news on the customers' side, as traders have decided to reduce cement prices in some Northern states.

