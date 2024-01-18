The British energy giant Shell has clarified reports that it is planning to leave Nigeria after 86 years of active service

The rumours of Shell leaving the country were triggered following reports that it is selling its oil business in Niger Delta

Already an agreement has been made with Renaissance Africa, a consortium consisting of 5 major companies

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria has reacted to the reports that it was leaving Nigeria after selling its onshore business.

Legit.ng reported that Shell announced it had reached an agreement with Renaissance Africa Energy to take over its oil business in Niger Delta

Shell has put up its oil business in Niger Delta for sale Photo credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The announcement triggered reactions on various social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing the opinion that Shell was leaving the country after active service since 1937.

Shell speaks on a plan to leave Nigeria

Responding to the reaction, Shell stated categorically that there is no plan to leave Nigeria contrary to insinuations, Punch reports.

Shell further added:

“The exit onshore oil production in the Niger Delta and to focus future investment in Nigeria on our Deepwater and Integrated Gas positions.”

"We intend to remain a long-term partner of Nigeria, supporting the country’s growing energy needs and export ambitions in areas that are aligned with our strategy”.

Shell also explained that despite the sale, it has three other main businesses in Nigeria.

They said:

"They are Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, which produces oil and gas in the deepwater Gulf of Guinea; Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, which provides gas to domestic industrial and commercial customers and Daystar Power Group, which provides integrated solar power to commercial and industrial businesses across West Africa."

She also disclosed that it holds a 25.6 per cent interest in Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), which produces and exports LNG to global markets.

"NLNG business is not part of our onshore business transaction with Renaissance Africa Energy. Also, we do not expect a loss of employment. SPDC’s staff will continue to be employed by the company as it transitions to new ownership.”

Shell has been active in Nigeria since 1937. The oil company has also been at the forefront of gas development, producing and delivering gas to domestic consumers and export markets for over 40 years.

