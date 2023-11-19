A new report by a US agency has projected high rice imports into Nigeria in 2024

The report said rice imports by Nigeria will rise by 2.1 metric tons next year

It said the top exporters of the product in 2024 will be Brazil and South Korea, while Japan will experience a decrease due to changes in diets

A new report by the Economic Research Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said that Nigeria is projected to be a top rice importer globally, with about 2.1 million metric tons of rice in 2024.

The report stated that the global rice business will hit about 52.85 million tons by 2024, with more exports expected from Brazil and South Korea and more anticipated imports from Burkina Faso, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

Nigeria to experience weaker rice production

Per the report, weaker rice production is expected in Nigeria and seven other countries.

The commodity’s production is projected to drop in Japan and South Korea due to diet changes and declining and ageing populations.

Weaker crops are also projected in 2023/2024 for Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mali, Nigeria, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

The report states that rice production in 2023/2024 is projected at about 517.8 million tons, a decline of 340,000 tons from last month’s projection but 4.4 million tons larger than a year earlier.

“Out of the projected rice production figure, Nigeria is expected to produce about 5.23 million tons, the report reads.

Nigeria to lead in rice imports in 2024

Nigeria will likely be the leading importer of rice in 2024, according to data from the report.

Nigeria will be followed by Indonesia with an import projection of 2 million metric tons and Brazil with a projected 900,000 metric tons in imports.

The report said that the import forecast for Nigeria was increased by 100,000 metric tons from the October projections.

It noted that the increase is due to stronger demands than expected for rice import due to high prices for domestic rice and quality concerns.

Mix reactions trail CBN's lifting of Forex restrictions on 43 items

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently lifted Forex restrictions on rice and 42 other items in 2015.

Analysts say the move will encourage rice imports, among other items in the country.

Mixed reactions have trailed the CBN action, with some farmers supporting the move while others saying it will discourage local production.

Some farmers said the action breaks the monopoly of the processing and marketing of grain by local producers.

Data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association show a reduction in rice import, with a decline of 98.4% in the first seven months of 2021 and 2022.

Food prices, transport costs worst hit as inflation soars to 25.80% in August 2023

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s inflation surged to 25.80% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Nigeria’s statistics body said that headline inflation surged to 25.80% compared to the July 2023 figure of 24.08%.

Per the NBS report, the inflation figures show a spike of 1.72% points compared to the July figure.

The report said the food inflation in August 2023 surged to 29.34% yearly, a 6.22% point higher than the August 2022 figure of 23.12%.

