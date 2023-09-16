The UK government continues to announce new travel policies, this time, it is on the cost of visa application

Nigerians looking to study abroad or seeking a six months rest will have to pay more and it is over N400k

The new changes the UK government hopes will help generate more revenue for its immigration and nationality system

The British government has announced changes in the price for visa applications from Nigerians and other nationals.

According to a statement from the home office, a visit visa to the United Kingdom for less than six months will now cost £115 (about N111,878.28 ) from October 3, 2023.

The new fee represents a 667 percent increment compared to the current price of £15 (14,592.70), Punch reports.

Similarly, a Student visa fee has also been increased from £127 (N123,537.58) to £490 (N476,677.59); representing a 286 percent increment.

The statement from UK office reads:

"Increases to immigration and nationality fees to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises are set come into effect on October 4, following legislation being laid in Parliament today (15 September)."

Legit.ng had reported that in July, the government announced a 15 percent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20 percent in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

UK government defends new visa fees

The UK home office explained that the income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system

It added:

“Careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all."

Data from the UK immigration office shows that Nigerian nationals saw the most percentage increase, up 73 percent or 24,722. from 33,958 in the year ending June 2022 to 58,680 in the year ending June 2023, BusinessDay reports.

