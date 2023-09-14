BDCs are pushing for mergers in order to strengthen their business model

They also want the CBN to increase the capital requirement from N35 million naira to N350 million

This is coming as the FX changes introduced by the CBN failed to win back international investors who earlier left the Nigerian market

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) is trying to get its members to enter into mergers.

According to a document provided by Aminu Gwadabe, the association's president, this would mean that the minimum capital requirement for dealers to conduct business would rise from the current N35 million to N350 million as contained in a request to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to ABCON, this is to make them better handle money transferred by people who live abroad and send dollars to stores and small enterprises.

The association of money changers is trying to get its members to enter into mergers. Photo Credit: CBN, BDC

Source: UGC

Merger to boost BDCs' capacity

According to Bloomberg, the proposed adjustment is expected to significantly decrease the quantity of money changers operating in the nation, shrinking their ranks from approximately 5,000 to 500, as outlined by Aminu Gwadabe, President of ABCON.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gwadabe elaborated that this increased capital requirement would empower these currency exchange entities to manage greater remittance volumes from Nigerians residing overseas.

This will thereby facilitate a more substantial allocation of dollars to support the requirements of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Devaluation increases pressure on money changers

The move is a response to actions taken by Nigeria in June to abolish its system of multiple exchange rates and permit a 40% depreciation of its currency.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had announced changes in the foreign exchange market.

The devaluation has increased pressure on bureau de change operators to consolidate their businesses since they now require more local currency to purchase dollars.

The central bank had granted foreign exchange bureaus permission to buy and sell foreign money to individuals, small firms, and other travellers.

Since the regulator decided to cease selling them dollars in 2021 on the pretext that the US money was making its way onto the illegal market, bureau de change operators have struggled to continue operating.

Rates fluctuate as a result of the June currency changes' ongoing failure to fully achieve their goal of luring back international investors that left.

According to data received from the FMDQ, the official trading platform, the naira closed at 758.12/$ in the Investor & Exporter FX window on Wednesday, up from 742.10 on Tuesday.

“No More N900/$”: BDC Operators Send Important Message to CBN As Naira Records Massive Gain Against US Dollar

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to sell forex to them to improve dollar liquidity in the country, Legit.ng had reported earlier.

ABCON President Aminu Gwadebe in a telephone interview with Legit.ng said that such a decision will help ease the pressure on the naira.

He stressed that BDCs can go a long way in helping the CBN monetary policies and efforts to create stability in the forex market.

Source: Legit.ng