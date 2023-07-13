The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued the names of International Money Transfer Agents in Nigeria

The new list contains the names of prominent international money transfer operators in the country

Also, the bank directed the operators to use Naira as a payout option for Diaspora Remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the names of International Money Transfer agents in Nigeria for seamless remittances into the country.

The new list contains about 62 names and has been updated with 47 new names.

Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi

CBN released the list in a press release on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) are firms or organizations the CBN allows to ease funds transfer from individuals living abroad to recipients in Nigeria.

According to reports, the operators play an essential role in diaspora remittances.

Some authorized operators in Nigeria include prominent ones such as Western Union, MoneyGram, PayPal Ria Financial, Transfer Wise, WorldRemit, PagaTech, Flutterwave, and Interswitch.

The list is updated frequently as new firms are added.

CBN announces Naira remittances payout option

The apex bank also directed the IMTOs to begin remittance payouts in Naira to beneficiaries, in addition to foreign exchange.

CBN also directed that the official rate in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window be used to determine the payout rate in Naira.

In a circular issued on Wednesday and signed by the bank's Director of Trade and Exchange, Ozemena Nnaji, the bank said the list provides guidelines on the payment of Diaspora remittances to beneficiaries in Nigeria.

The circular reads:

"Further to the circular referenced FED/FEM/FPC/01/011 dated November 30, 2022, in respect of the above subject, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby announces Naira as a payout option for receipts of proceeds of International Money Transfers.

"Accordingly, all recipients of Diaspora remittances through the CBN-approved International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) on the attached list shall henceforth have the option of receiving Naira payment in addition to USD and e-Naira as payout options.

"For the avoidance of doubt, IMTOs are required to pay out the proceeds using the Investors' & Exporters' window rate as the anchor rate on the date of the transaction.

"The regulation takes effect immediately."

The abridged list of International Money Transfer Operators in Nigeria is listed below:

AFTAB Currency Exchange Limited

Azimo Limited

Belyfted Limited

Cashpot Limited

Caperemit UK Limited

Centrexcard Limited

Chime Inc

Colony Capital Limited

Comet Trading Nigeria Limited

CP Express Limited

CSL Pay Limited

Direkt Wire UK Limited

LeadRemit Limited

Flutterwave Technology Solution Limited

e-2-e Pay Limited

Funds and Electronic Transfer Solutions Limited

Fun Tech Global Communications Limited

Gab Trans UK Limited

Global Currency Travel Tours Limited

IDT Payment Services Limited

Innovate 1 Pay Limited

