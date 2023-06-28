The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a new guideline on contactless payments in Nigeria

The bank placed a transaction limit of N15,000 on contactless payments involving wallets and QR codes

CBN said any transaction above N50,000 via contactless payments should be accompanied by biometrics and other verifications

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a guideline limiting contactless payments in Nigeria.

The CBN disclosed this on Tuesday in two circulars signed by the CBN’s Director, Payments System Management Department, Musa Jimoh, and seen by Legit.ng.

CBN asks banks, others to limit contactless payments to N15,000

The first circular contains a raft of guidelines for banks and other financial institutions, and payment service providers on contactless payments,

It read in part:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, in furtherance of its efforts to standardize operations in the payments system while encouraging the deployment of innovative products and sustaining the financial system stability, developed the Guidelines for Contactless Payments in Nigeria.

“Contactless payment, which involves the consummation of financial transactions without physical contact between the payer and the acquiring devices, has been identified as an innovative payment option for the safe and efficient conduct of low-value and large-volume payments.

“The Guidelines was conceived to ensure that participants in contactless payments implement appropriate risk management processes and measures while keeping to best relevant standards.”

CBN places N50,000 daily transaction limit on contactless payments

The apex bank noted that all banks, other financial institutions, and payment service providers are mandated to ensure stringent compliance with the guidelines.

In the second circular, the apex bank said there is an N15,000 transaction limit on contactless payments via accounts and wallets in the country.

CBN added that there is a cumulative daily limit of N50,000, stating that for any transaction above the N50,000 limit, the bank will demand biometrics and other verification.

“Following the issuance of the Guidelines on Contactless Payments in Nigeria and cognizance of the risks associated with contactless payments, the Bank defines transaction limits above which verification and authorisation are required.”

“Higher-value contactless payments are transactions exceeding the above-stated limits and require appropriate verification and authorisation. For these transactions, existing KYC requirements and limitations on the electronic payment channels shall apply.

“Limits above this stipulated daily cumulative limit shall be conducted using contact-based technology,” CBN said.

CBN introduces new changes

In the last seven days, the CBN has issued a raft of changes in the financial sector to strengthen financial transactions in the country.

In the latest directive to banks and financial institutions, the apex bank asked them to obtain the social media handles of customers for additional due diligence and Know Your Customers (KYC).

It also asked financial institutions to monitor politically exposed persons to avoid money laundering and corruption.

