The sudden removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria has affected many Nigerians in different ways

This has led to a call to the Federal Government to put in place palliatives that would help cushion the economic effect on Nigerians

Suggested palliatives include cash transfers, increase in minimum wage and others

A research report has suggested ways by which the Federal Government can provide palliatives to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

These were disclosed in a report published by Deloitte, a multinational auditing firm, titled "Fuel Subsidy Removal Short-term pain, long-term gain" in June 2023.

The report highlighted amongst other things, the history of fuel subsidy in Nigeria, merits and demerits of subsidy payments, and the implications of subsidy removal.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu is a strong advocate of subsidy removal Photo credit - NAN, Bloomberg

Source: UGC

President Tinubu finally solves the fuel subsidy removal dilemma

For decades, the Federal Government has subsidised fuel and fixed retail prices of petroleum products. Despite rising global oil prices, Nigeria's fiscal deficit continued to widen mainly due to the high costs it pays on fuel subsidy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigeria's fuel subsidy regime is marred by serious allegations of sharp practices and corruption that have drained Nigeria of trillions of nairas. These intrigues were highlighted by Legit.ng in a previous article.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu who is a strong advocate of subsidy removal had in his manifesto and during campaigns maintained his resolve to withdraw subsidy. He stated that the funds realised from the fuel subsidy removal would be used for targeted infrastructural and social welfare programs.

Nigeria, an oil-producing country, has enough crude oil but lacks a functional refinery to refine the product. As a result, it exports its crude oil to foreign refineries and then imports back refined petroleum products for domestic consumption.

The inconsistencies in the amount spent on subsidy and the economic imbalance have forced many Nigerians to call for an end to the subsidy regime.

Minimum wage increase on the horizon

One of the most viable options for the government to provide relief measures is by implementing a higher minimum wage.

Recently, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has put forward a demand to raise the current minimum wage of NGN 30,000 to NGN 200,000.

However, it's important to note that increasing wages can have inflationary consequences, potentially leading to a more stringent monetary policy.

Another alternative for the government to consider is the possibility of raising taxes to finance the anticipated wage increase, but this decision would have repercussions for consumers and their finances.

Cash transfers targeted at the poorest and most vulnerable

To mitigate the adverse effects of removing fuel subsidies, the government can explore the implementation of a social security program, such as cash transfers, specifically targeted towards the poorest and most vulnerable segments of society.

This measure aims to improve their living standards and provide support during this challenging period.

However, there are concerns regarding the implementation of cash transfers in Nigeria, given past experiences, which raises doubts about the integrity of the process.

Questions arise regarding the criteria for identifying individuals who qualify as the poorest and most vulnerable. Will the funds reach the intended recipients as intended?

Additionally, what specific amount will be agreed upon, and will it be sufficient in real terms to counter the impact of inflation on consumers' purchasing power?

As per the Federal Government of Nigeria, approximately 1.94 million Nigerians currently receive a monthly sum of N5,000 as part of the national cash transfer program for vulnerable individuals.

However, with an inflation rate of 22.22%, the actual value of this cash assistance is considerably diminished.

The government faces a significant challenge in rebuilding trust and addressing the concerns surrounding the utilization of funds in previous cash transfer programs, which have been marred by allegations of corruption and a lack of transparency in the process.

Therefore, there is a pressing need for the government to take decisive action and address the existing trust deficit in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of the funds.

Proposed World Bank’s $800m loan as an immediate relief

The proposal for a $800 million loan from the World Bank as a post-subsidy removal relief measure has generated controversy regarding the necessity of such funding.

The intended purpose of this loan is to alleviate the fiscal burden on the government and facilitate the prompt implementation of palliative initiatives following the President's announcement.

However, should it be approved by the National Assembly and utilized, it will contribute to Nigeria's existing international debt, which amounted to $13.46 billion as of December 2022.

It is important to note that World Bank loans are concessional in nature, meaning they come with low interest rates and extended repayment periods.

Source: Legit.ng