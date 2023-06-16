The Nigerian government, via the Nigerian Immigration Service, is planning a special visa for investors

The plan is to enhance the confidence of investors and to reduce the incidents of cybercrime

The Immigration boss, Carol Adepoju, said the NIS would work with security agencies to provide background checks on partners in Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has concluded plans to introduce Business Trust Visa for investors coming into Nigeria to boost their confidence and perception about the country as a credible corridor.

The new visa regime is to reduce the incidence of international crime perpetrated online by Nigerians who trick investors with fictitious business deals.

President Bola Tinubu Credit: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Getty Images

New visa regime to provide background information on Nigerian partners

According to Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Carol Wura-Ola Adepoju, the policy must attract potential investors with investable funds seeking investment destinations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said Nigeria is a choice investment destination due to its vast population and friendly business climate.

Adepoju stated that the new visa regime would provide background information and other checks on the potential of the persons they intend to do business with in Nigeria and be used as credible evidence.

Immigration, Adepoju said, will work with the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to provide security reports of intending partners.

The security report from government agencies would serve as a guarantee for investors.

New Plan to expose cybercriminals

The new agreement will expose persons with fraudulent intentions.

Providing background checks by security agencies on potential business partners is to ensure freedom from sharp practices.

The Nation reports that Adepoju said this as she inaugurated Visa-on-Arrival Lounge at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

She said:

"The VoA facility simplifies the bureaucratic processes associated with obtaining a business visa, increasing the number of foreign investors willing to visit and invest. The improved user experience also increases the country's appeal as an investment destination, encouraging more foreign direct investment."

Nigerian passport moves up 3 Places as another country joins the list of visa-Free for nationals

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has moved up three places as its passport is ranked 100th out of 116 countries, but it is still among the least powerful in Africa, the latest 2022 Henley Passport Index shows.

The index, published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

It is updated in real-time throughout the year as and when visa policy changes occur.

Source: Legit.ng