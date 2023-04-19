The Nigerian government has started the documentation of unemployed persons in Lagos State

The Directorate of Employment (NDE) said the exercise would be from April 18 through April 28

NDE asked residents of Lagos to avail themselves of the chance and register at their local government councils

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the registration of unemployed persons in the 20 local government areas in Lagos State.

The Lagos office of the NDE said the registration would hold between April 17 and April 28, 2023, at the office of the Directorate in Onike, Yaba area of the state.

Exercise to help policymakers

According to NDE, unemployment data is a crucial macroeconomic indicator measuring the performance of a country’s economy and helps policymakers to fashion out macroeconomic trends.

The registration will provide the required data to allow relevant government agencies to calculate the number of unemployed persons in the labour market.

The same exercise is taking place in other states, such as Abia and Niger, with the promise of spreading to other states.

According to the NDE Coordinator in Lagos State, Serana Edward, all unemployed persons in the state should take advantage of the chance and go to their designated local councils to be part of the programme.

Nigeria rank high in unemployment data

Recent statistics ranked Nigeria as the fourth country in the world with the highest youth unemployment, with 36% of its youth population unemployed.

The National Bureau of Statistics says Nigeria’s unemployment rate is about 33.8%, though analysts have argued the figure could be higher.

Created in 1986 by the military Junta of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the NDE is saddled with formulating a workable organizational framework to address Nigeria’s unemployment challenges.

Reports say that the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said Nigeria’s unemployment rate will reach 37% by the end of 2023.

