World Bank and KPMG have issued nearly identical forecasts for Nigeria's economic growth rate in 2023

According to both of the respected financial institutions, Nigerians should expect growth between 2.8 and 3 in the year

Their predictions were based on inflation, high debt to service, oil production, and political transitions to Tinubu's government

The World Bank and KPMG have both predicted that Nigeria's economy is likely to experience a slow growth rate in the year 2023.

The reports issued by the two financial institutions cited various reasons including inflation, debt, and the transition to a new government.

President Muhammdu Buhari is expected to hand over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

World Bank, KPMG prediction comes less than two months to Tinubu's government Photo credit: @worldbank @kpmg @tinubu

The World Bank in its latest Africa report said that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.8% as oil production remains subdued.

The Global institution also predicted that sluggish growth will be experienced across sub-Saharan Africa because of uncertainty in the global economy.

World Bank further stressed that Nigeria's economy will underperform due to weaker local currency, foreign exchange scarcity, and rising inflation.

Part of its report reads:

"Non-oil economic activity remained weak as the agriculture and industrial sectors experienced a rapid increase in the costs of energy and raw materials that were magnified by a weaker naira in the foreign exchange market

Inflation rates remain high and above targets despite the early and sizable interest rate hikes undertaken by African central banks including Nigeria's Central Bank."

The World Bank also predicted that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decrease from 3.6% in 2022 to 3.1% in 2023 due to declining commodity prices and monetary policy tightening. Inflation is expected to decrease to 7.5% in 2023 and 5.0% in 2024.

KPMG shares identical predictions for Nigeria

For KPMG, Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow at a slow pace of 3 percent in 2023.

In its report, titled 'Global Economic Outlook - H1 2023,' highlights that the slowdown in economic activity during political transitions in Nigeria is a major contributing factor to the slow growth, BusinessDay reports.

KPMG also mentioned the challenges in the foreign exchange market, Naira Redesign Policy, inadequate government revenue, high debt, global economic slowdown, and contraction in the oil sector.

KPMG also expects inflation to remain above 20 percent in 2023 and predicts that the unemployment rate will rise further to 40.6 percent in 2023.

