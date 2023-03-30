The Debt Management Office has announced that Nigeria's debt profile has increased to over N46trn

The debt consisted of both domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government, 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory

Lagos State is the most indebted state in Nigeria, with a total debt of N807.20bn followed by Delta State

The Debt Management Office has revealed that Nigeria’s total public debt stock is now N46.25 trillion as at the end of December 2022.

This is a 14.46 percent increase compared to N39.56 trillion (USD95.77 billion) recorded on December 31, 2021.

DMO stated this in a statement issued on Thursday and published on its website.

FG, states borrow N6.69 trillion in one year Photo credit: DMO

Source: Facebook

According to DMO, the total debt consisted of both domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government, 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement also added that in terms of composition, total domestic debt stock was N27.55 trillion (USD 61.42 billion) while total external debt stock was N18.70 trillion (USD 41.69 billion).

Amongst the reasons for the increase in the total public debt stock were new borrowings by the FGN and sub-national governments, primarily to fund Budget Deficits and execute projects.

Part of the statement reads:

“The issuance of Promissory Notes by the FGN to settle some liabilities also contributed to the growth in the Debt Stock.

“On-going efforts by the Government to increase revenues from oil and non-oil sources through initiatives such as the Finance Acts and the Strategic Revenue Mobilization initiative are expected to support debt sustainability."

DMO also revealed that the total public debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio for December 31, 2022, was 23.20 percent and indicates a slight increase from the figure for December 31, 2022, at 22.47 percent.

It stated:

“The ratio of 23.20 percent is within the 40 percent limit self-imposed by Nigeria, the 55 percent limit recommended by the World Bank/International Monetary Fund, and the 70 percent limit recommended by the Economic Community of West African States,"

Top 10 states with the highest debts as at December 2022

Lagos- N807.20bn

Delta- N304.24bn

Ogun- N270.45bn

Rivers- N225.50bn

Akwa Ibom- N219.26bn

Imo- N204.22bn

Cross River- N197.21bn

Oyo- N161.18bn

Plateau - N149.01bn

Osun- N148.36bn

China rejects Nigeria's $22bn loan request, lawmakers approve counteroffer

Meanwhile, in another report, the Chinese Development Bank has rejected the Federal Government's request for a $22 billion loan

This prompted the House of Representatives to approve a counter-request for another loan

DMO data shows that the total debt Nigeria owes to China through the Exim Bank of China stands at $4.1 billion

Source: Legit.ng