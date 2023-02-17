Lagos State government has warned PoS operators who make life difficult for Nigerians over the naira crisis

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onibanjo said this during a TV show

PoS operators, however, denied engaging in naira racketeering and warmed its members to stop such activities

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onibanjo, has decried the activities of Point of Sale Operators who are causing hardship for Nigerians.

He warned that Lagos State would prosecute transporters, PoS agents, and petrol station managers rejecting old naira notes across the state.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Credit. PIUS UTOMI/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Lagos AGF sounds warning to PoS agents

He criticized the Nigerian government, saying hungry people do not care about macroeconomic policy or its short or long-term gains.

The Punch reports that the Lagos Chief law officer advised Lagos residents affected by the current cash crisis to seek redress in a court of law.

Moyosore spoke on the TVC Business Morning programme in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) has denied that its members are involved in buying and selling naira notes.

PoS agents warns members against selling and buying naira

Vanguard reporting said AMMBAN warned its members to cease such activities capable of putting them into trouble with the government.

Abiodun David, Chairman of AMMBAN in Lagos, stated this yesterday via the group’s Public relations officer, Stephen Adeoye.

The group said:

”This is to notify the general public that AMMBAN disassociates itself from PoS operators “buying and selling” the Naira.

“We are also warning members to please desist from any act that may land them in trouble and disgrace. In conjunction with EFCC and DSS, CBN officials are out to fish out culprits.

“Anyone caught will be disowned by AMMBAN and will be left to face the penalty. AMMBAN, as an association, frowns at buying or selling the Naira.”

PoS Operator, 5 petrol station managers arrested in Kano

Legit.ng reported that about five petrol station managers allegedly selling petrol above government-regulated price have been arrested by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Balarabe Mahmoud, stated this at a press briefing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Mahmoud said that the Commission got complaints from members of the public regarding the issue of new naira notes.

