Chelsea released an official statement after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was stretchered off during their 2-0 win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Martinez collided with England defender Jarrad Branthwaite midway through the second half and was rushed to hospital for assessment

The Argentina international confirmed on Instagram that he would return in a few weeks, with reports suggesting an absence of around 40 days

Chelsea have confirmed that Emiliano Martinez underwent successful surgery on a fractured jaw following a collision during the club's 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentine goalkeeper was stretchered off in the second half after colliding with England defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Emiliano Martinez left Hill Dickinson Stadium on a stretcher. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

He was immediately taken to hospital, where further assessment confirmed a fractured jaw that required surgery.

Chelsea release statement on Martinez

The Premier League club addressed the incident through an official statement published on their website.

“Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone successful surgery on a fractured jaw," the statement read.

“Martinez was injured following a collision midway through the second half of our 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Martinez was taken to hospital for further assessment, which confirmed a fractured jaw that required surgery.”

The club did not specify an exact recovery timeline in the statement, though the surgery is described as having been completed successfully.

Martinez, who serves as the number one goalkeeper for the Argentina national team, avoided a more serious head injury despite the severity of the collision.

Martinez addresses injury on Instagram

The goalkeeper took to Instagram after the procedure to reassure supporters, saying he would be back within a few weeks.

According to Livescore, citing Argentina journalist CL Merlo, Martinez is expected to be sidelined for approximately 40 days.

The length of his absence raises questions about his availability for upcoming fixtures, with Chelsea now likely to rely on their backup options between the posts for at least the next several weeks.

Xabi Alonso’s update on Martinez

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso provided an update on Emiliano Martinez after the goalkeeper’s injury against Everton.

The manager confirmed that Argentine left the Hill Dickinson Stadium conscious and that they are hoping for the best outcome.

Source: Legit.ng