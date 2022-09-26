The National Pension Commission (PenCom) stated that pension holders could use their contributions for mortgage

According to PenCom spokesman, there are simple steps to applying and getting your mortgage financed by your PFA

He said the pension holder would pay 25 per cent while PenCom would provide the balance of 75 per cent

He outlined the steps needed to get a mortgage financed by the pension administrator

Recently, the National Pension Commission approved the guidelines for accessing the Retirement Savings Account balance to pay equity for residential mortgages.

Act approved by law

According to the National Pensions Commission (PenCom) Act Section 89 (2), account holders can use a portion of their Retirement Savings balance to pay equity for residential mortgages.

According to PenCom, conditions stipulate that applicants must be in active employment either as a salary earner or self-employed.

The Punch reports that the PenCom requirements state that the residential mortgage must be done in person and not by a proxy.

PenCom spokesman Abubakar Dahiru said pension holders could go to their mortgage lenders, get an offer letter of the property, validated by the mortgage lender and agree for them to finance the mortgage.

According to Dahiru, you contribute 25 per cent of your pension for the mortgage while a third party would finance 75 per cent.

Maximum amount allowed

PenCom stated that the highest amount to be withdrawn for a mortgage is 25 per cent of the total RSA balance from the date of application, despite the value of equity contribution the lender needs.

In the case of insufficient contribution, pension holders can utilise the contingency part of their voluntary contribution.

Dahiru said that in case of insufficient contribution, PenCom will process the application but if the mortgage lender is asking for a higher amount from your PFA, the holder to pay the balance.

