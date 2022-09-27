The Central Bank of Nigeria has increased interest rates to 15.5 per cent, the highest in 20 years.

The CBN revealed the new rate during its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Also, the CBN said it would mop up excess cash from the system on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to save the naira from further depreciation

The Monetary Policy Committee of the apex bank unanimously voted to raise the benchmark interest rate, also known as the monetary policy rate, to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent, the third time this year due to rising inflation.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, announced the new rate at the MPC meeting.

In its last MPC meeting, the CBN raised the interest rate from 11.5 per cent to 14 per cent.

The recent rate hike was unexpected as inflation surged to a 17-year-high in Nigeria, analysts say.

Main points of the meeting

MPR raised by 150 basis points from 14% to 15.5 per cent.

The asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR was retained.

CRR increased to a minimum of 32.5 per cent.

The liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30 per cent.

CBN to mop up excess liquidity on Thursday

The CBN also stated it would implement aggressive cash requirements measures by cleaning up excess liquidity from commercial banks by Thursday, 29, 2022.

Emefiele asked banks to fund their accounts immediately.

He said that banks that cannot fund their accounts would not have access to the forex market.

According to reports, CBN believes too much cash in the system is the reason for the depreciation of the naira.

