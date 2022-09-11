President Buhari has established a new economic committee to address Nigeria's many difficulties

The committee will review various issues related to the economy, including Naira and oil theft

The names of the new economy committee were revealed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a new committee for the economy that will help proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria.

The committee, which was inaugurated on Friday at the state house in Abuja, is tasked with offering solutions to Nigerians dealing with rising living costs.

President Buhari has just 261 days left in office, and he will be hoping that the next few days bring joy to Nigerians.

Names of members of the economy committee

The Committee, which will be chaired by Buhari, has as members the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum; Dr (Mrs) Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister for Finance, Budget, and National Planning; Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment; and Chief Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum.

Other members include Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President; Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Dr Mohammed Sagagi, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Expectations from Buhari

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee under his headship with representations from State Governors, the President said he is convinced that it will deliver as expected for the benefit of the populace:

“The Presidential Committee of the National Economy, which I am inaugurating today, aims to bring together all policymakers responsible for the economy. In this way, we share a common understanding and approach to resolving the issues I have identified and many more.

“This Committee will provide our nation an opportunity to be bold, more proactive, and innovative in tackling persistent challenges. The work with which I have tasked the assembled team will enable us to respond more swiftly and efficiently.”

The Presidential Committee will also review the national economic situation and propose measures to ensure our national economy improves and can meet the government’s objectives.

The Committee will also receive regular updates on economic conditions in the country, identify issues that require urgent intervention to improve macroeconomic and fiscal conditions, review the impact of existing and new policies on the Nigerian economy and provide directions to relevant institutions responsible for fiscal, monetary, and any other relevant policies

We are ready for business, President Buhari says

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared to global investors that Nigeria is ready for business.

He made this declaration in France as he looks to attract more international businesses to Nigeria's economy.

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria desperately needs foreign investment as oil revenues continue to decline.

