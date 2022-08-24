NNPC failed to remit a kobo to the federation account since the start of 2022, despite the rising international prices of oil and high demand for gas

The lack of remittance has put serious pressure on the finances of federal, state and local governments

NNPC has provided a breakdown of how it spent all the money it made from oil sales

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has provided an explanation on why it has failed to remit a kobo to the federation account since the start of 2022.

The explanation was detailed in its July FAAC presentation document retrieved from its website.

The document showed that NNPC from crude oil and gas Sales made a whopping N2.38 trillion from January to June 2022.

However, NNPC said all the money was spent on 10 projects during the period leaving the three tiers of government with nothing.

The projects NNPC listed include Subsidy payment, refineries repairs, Pipeline Security & Maintenance cost, oil search(Frontier Exploration Services), National Domestic Gas Development, cost recovery/cash call.

Others are Nigeria Morocco Pipeline, Renewable Energy Development (RED), Pre-Export Financing, Gas Infrastructure Development and Crude Oil Pre-Export Inspection Agency Expenses(NESS FEES).

Breakdown of NNPC expenditure

According to its expenditure breakdown provided by NNPC in its FAAC report, it paid N1.59 trillion on fuel subsidy, BusinessDay reports.

It noted that the Subsidy payments rose from N210 billion in January 2022 to N319 billion in June 2022 as global oil prices increased.

While the next big spending was N658.97 billion spent on cost recovery/cash call tagged T1/T2.

Other expenses include Pipeline securities, N12.42 billion, and Oil search, N14.32 billion.

Nigeria Morocco Pipeline- N3bn

Pre-Export Financing- N35bn

Gas Infrastructure Development - N7.4bn

Refineries rehabilitation- N54.6bn

National Domestic Gas Development- N8bn

