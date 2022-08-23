China has pledged to provide debt forgiveness for 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries, according to a recent statement

The Chinese foreign Minister, Yi stated that the move is to ensure a more robust relationship with Africa

Partly, the statement said that the Asian country will continue to support Africa's infrastructural development

China has pledged to forgive about 23 matured interest-free loans for 17 countries in Africa.

Chinese foreign minister Yi said this during an address at Forum China-Africa Cooperation and said the gesture is a demonstration to foster a stronger economic bond with Africa.

Chinese President, Xi Jing Ping Credit: Kyodo News / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

African countries with high debt exposure to China

The foreign minister stated that this shows how much the Chinese government keeps its words on African development with tangible action.

The statement did not name eligible countries. Still, Business Insider cites Djibouti, Angola, the DRC, Kenya and Uganda are touted to be among the countries with high debt exposure to China.

According to the address by Yi, there are other specific ways China wants to aid Africa to support it going forward.

The Asian giant will continue to provide support to Africa's effort to uplift its infrastructure by giving funding and investment aid under the Chinese government's transcontinental Belt and Road Initiative.

The country will also provide emergency food assistance to 17 countries in Africa in critical need this year.

China to rev up imports from Africa

The statement partly said that China would increase its imports from Africa by aiding the continent's agricultural and manufacturing sectors and cooperation in growing industries like the digital economy and health, green and low-carbon sectors.

Also, the country said it will re-focus the $10 billion of its Special Drawing Rights SDR to Africa via the IMF.

Reports have shown that many African countries owe three times more debts to banks in the West than to Chinese banks.

Source: Legit.ng