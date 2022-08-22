As of March 2022, Nigeria's stock debt stock stood at N41.60 trillion, the Debt Management Office says

However, Nigeria's debt is made up of ones owed by the states, including the Federal Capital Territory and the federal government.

The debts owed by the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria are calculated based on the states in each region.

According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria's total debt stock has hit over N41 trillion as of March 2021.

The breakdown of the debt, tabulated by Legit.ng shows that the various states in Nigeria contribute immensely to the national debt stock.

President Muhammadu Buhari Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's total debt stock

According to reports, Nigeria's total public debt stock rose from N39.56 trillion in December 2021 to N41.60 trillion, $100.07 billion in the first three months of 2022, January to March, the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed yesterday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The debts include the debt obligations of the federal government, states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, the domestic debt service obligations of the federal government stood at N668,685, 710,112.98 in the first three months of 2022.

The DMO said that with the spike in the Nigeria's debt stock, its total public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) currently stands at 23.27 per cent, as against 22.43 per cent on December 31, 2021.

In a statement posted on its website, the DMO stated that the amount represented the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory. The relative figures for December 31, 2021, were N39.56 trillion or $95.78 billion."

The total public debt stock, the agency said, included new domestic borrowing by the FGN to partly finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, the $1.25 billion Eurobond issued in March 2022 and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Legit.ng findings

According to data posted by the DMO, the federal government's total domestic debt as of March 31, 2022, stood at N20.144 trillion (N20,144,027,724,703).

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that the South-South is the most heavily indebted region in Nigeria, followed by the North West, while the South East is the least indebted region.

North Central region is the most indebted region, followed by North West while the indebted region is North East.

The breakdown of the debts by region is as follows:

North East: $177,150,566

North West: $847,935,824

North Central: $3,480,761,166

South West: 2,730,199,816

South East: 474,222,501

South-South: $4,092,399,286

States in Nigeria with the highest external debts as national debt stock hits $41.77 billion

Recall that Legit.ng reported that according to the Debt Manage Management Office (DMO) Nigeria’s debt stock has hit about $41.77 billion as of March 2022.

A good number of these debts are external borrowings by states in Nigeria which contribute a large chunk of the total debt stocks.

Of the total external debt stock, Lagos State, Kaduna and Cross River are the leading states in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng