Microsoft says it has opened job opportunities for Nigerians and other fresh graduates from across Africa

The company stated that it recruiting Africans for its US and Canada office who must be willing to relocate

According to the firm, the candidates must either be pursuing or have completed a bachelor's or Master's degrees

The software giant Microsoft has announced employment opportunities for new graduates from Nigerian universities and other African countries.

The company is looking for software engineers from all over Africa to join its US and Canada teams.

Undergraduates are also invited

In an announcement through a post on the social media platform Twitter, the tech company said that potential candidates must be open to moving to either Canada or US.

Nairametrics reported that the potential candidates must be pursuing or recently completed a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in engineering, computer science or related field.

According to the company, the prospective candidate must also have programming in an object-oriented language, including the ability to demonstrate an understanding of computer science fundamentals such as data structure and algorithms.

In the company’s website post announcing the fresh graduate recruitment, the company asked individuals to ‘come build community, explore your passions and do your best work at Microsoft with thousands of university graduates from every corner of the earth.’

The company said those hired for the role are invited to participate in its Microsoft Aspire Experience. It is a two-year learning and development experience where they will build their network, cultivate intentional capabilities and obtain perspectives on the career opportunities across its many businesses.

