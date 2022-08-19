MainOne, a leading Data Centre Services Providers in Africa said its accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme

According to an announcement on its website, the company stated that it is looking for 30 young Nigerians under the scheme

Candidates must have a Second-Class Upper degree from any university in Nigeria and must have completed the NYSC programme to be accepted

One of Nigeria’s leading wholesale and enterprise connectivity Data Centre Services providers, MainOne, has announced openings for employment of young Nigerians under its Graduate Trainee scheme.

The firm said it is looking for 30 successful applicants under the programme.

Funke Opeke, Managing Director of MainOne Credit: Main One

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for the job

In the vacancy post on its website, one of the requirements to participate in the scheme is that candidates must be graduates with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper qualification or equivalent in Electrical/Electronic Engineering.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, candidates must have completed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and should have 0-3 years Post NYSC work history, Nairametrics reported.

According to the firm, candidates should be able to show leadership qualities through extra-curricular programmes, saying that relevant certifications like CCNA and CCNP. ITIL or relevant post-graduate degrees would aid them in getting accepted.

The company said:

“If you are resourceful, versatile, analytical, assertive, audacious, with a problem-solving mindset and interested in building a career in the Technology sector, then you are our ideal candidate. Our ideal candidates must also act with integrity at all times and buy into MainOne’s vision of being West Africa’s communications solutions provider of choice.”

The firm stated that “the MainOne Graduate Trainee Program is a 6-week intensive experience designed to provide a robust foundation for smart Graduates who desire to build careers in their chosen field. The Program combines classroom and practical training including role plays, to equip participants with the tools and knowledge required to succeed in MainOne.”

An offer of full-time employment with MainOne is guaranteed for candidates who successfully complete the Graduate Trainee Programme, the company added added.

Microsoft Announces New Job Opportunities in the US, Canada For Nigerians, Other African Countries

Legit.ng reported that the software giant Microsoft has announced employment opportunities for new graduates from Nigerian universities and other African countries.

The company is looking for software engineers from all over Africa to join its US and Canada teams.

In an announcement through a post on the social media platform Twitter, the tech company said that potential candidates must be open to moving to either Canada or US.

Source: Legit.ng