There are indications that the nation’s electricity supply crisis might worsen from Wednesday, as Organized Labour has directed workers in the Power sector to down tools and commence an indefinite strike over pending Labour issues with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

Under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, as a prelude to the strike, the aggrieved workers are scheduled to picket the Abuja national Headquatres of TCN Tuesday.

In a circular by the General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, titled “Call for Action”, to Senior Assistant General Secretaries and Zonal Organising Secretaries dated August 15, 2022, the Union directed them to ensure total compliance, Vanguard reported.

Source: Legit.ng