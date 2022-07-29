Amid the incessant challenges of insecurity, fall in the Nigerian currency and most especially the ASUU strike, a call has been made to reach a reasonable resolution to salvage the situation.

Chief Sam Nkire of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) stated that the country cannot afford a total shutdown of the economic owing to the ongoing industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other labour unions.

As reported by The Guardian, the APC chieftain called on the government to ensure it meets the demands of the labour unions in other to get economic activities up and running again.

The APC stalwart explained that the country could not afford to shut down all labour activities in the country at this point in time when political, economic and social situations are boiling at very high temperatures.

He stated that there is a need for the government, ASUU and other aggrieved unions to put into consideration of the current state of the economy as well as the challenges of insecurity that have befallen the nation over the past few years.

Chief Nkire also warned that immediate action should be taken by the APC and the government so as to avoid falling into the trap of the opposition who are already looking to capitalise on the shortcomings of the party.

He stated that if the industrial action continues, it puts Nigeria at risk of a total economic shutdown.

