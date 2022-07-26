United Nations Lists Africa’s Most Developed Countries Based on Human Development Index
- Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and biggest economy is surprisingly missing from the list of UN's list of most developed countries in Africa
- The list which is ranked based on a country's investment on its people known as Human Development Index shows smaller countries
- According to the report, the countries are ranked based on certain features like life expectance, good road network, telecom infrastructure, among other things
Nigeria is shockingly missing from the list of Africa’s most developed countries based on its Human Development Index (HDI) report.
A country is classified as developed when it meets certain criteria and possesses specific measurable features which include the availability of modern amenities like good roads, stable electricity, good telecoms infrastructure and a robust healthcare system.
Yardsticks for good HDI
Other measurable indexes also include functional government, good jobs, access to healthcare and social services, personal freedom, and effective educational systems.
Business Insider report that the United Nations Human Development Index is the most universally used tool in measuring countries’ development status. The UN’s development programme was designed to emphasise people as being at the core of a country’s HDI, not just economic growth.
The indicators also tracked by the UN’s HDI are life expectancy, adult literacy rate, internet access and income inequality. The indicators are ranked 0.00 and 1.00.
Countries that score low on the indicators, from 0-0.66 have a low human development ratio. Scoring between 0.55 to 0.75 ranks a country as a medium human development country.
The countries with 0.70 to 0.80 have high HDI ratios, while countries with high human development ratios score between 0.80 to 1.0.
China angling for Nigeria, Laos, and others’ assets as default would put critical infrastructure at stake
African countries with the highest Human Development Index are listed, despite ranking low in comparison to other developed economies in the world.
African countries with best HDI
- Mauritius: 0.804.
- Seychelles: 0.796.
- Algeria: 0.748.
- Tunisia: 0.740.
- Botswana: 0.735.
- Libya: 0.724,
- South Africa: 0.709.
- Egypt: 0.707.
- Gabon: 0.703.
- Morocco: 0.686.
