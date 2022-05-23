Nigerians seeking various forms of education abroad have spent over N91 billion paying different foreign educational organisations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released its data saying Nigerians seeking forex for education education abroad spent $90.6 million in December of 2021

Between December 2021 and February 2022, Nigerians have spent about N91.715 on various levels of education abroad, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says.

The CBN data says the amount spent on educational services under sectoral utilisation for transactions is valid for foreign exchange for three months.

The Punch report says that the apex bank spent $90.68 million on foreign education in December 2021.

February sees highest spend on forex

The CBN also stated that a total of $60,202,730.84 was expended on foreign education, saying that $69.9 million was spent in February 2022 alone.

The bank is yet to update the March, April and May records, it said that the amount spent in December 2021 and January 2022 may be subject to change in the future.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria has been at loggerheads with the Nigerian government over conditions of service and poor welfare of lecturers, leading to a prolonged disruption in education activities in Nigeria.

No commensurate forex inflows

Experts say that the net dollar outflows have severe effects on domestic education and create pressure on the exchange rate which further weakens the naira.

The CBN data says that Nigerians paid more than $220 million to foreign academic institutions in three months without meaningful and reciprocated forex inflows into the country.

The appetite for dollars to pay for foreign educational organisations affects and depletes Nigeria’s foreign reserves and mounts pressure on foreign exchange which devalues the local currency.

