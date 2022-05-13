BudgIT CEO, Oluseun Onigbinde to join Legit.ng on new Digital Talks episode on May 16

On Monday, May 16, Digital Talks will host a live interview with the CEO of BudgIT, Nigerian civic-tech organization, raising the standards of transparency and accountability in public finance.

In 2011, during a hackathon, Oluseun and his friend, Joseph Agunbiade formed a team. It was here that the idea to make information about government spending more accessible to the average citizen, came to life.

Founded in a bid to help citizens check a government prone to propaganda and, sometimes, misinformation, BudgIT makes the citizenry more interested in data and objective criticism of their elected officials. Beyond this, what started as an idea has gone on to become an instrumental tool for social change.

This conversation comes at the most critical time in our democracy. With the elections nearer, the economic situation and realities harsher than ever, now is the time to seek transparency and accountability from would-be new leaders.

Facilitating institutional improvement and societal change

For a first of its kind company promoting such levels of accountability and transparency in a country tainted with daily news of corruption, Oluseun and his team are inspiring a better Nigeria, an accountable government, but most importantly, raising a young generation of youths that will seek change and achieve transparency in the government with tech-driven solutions.

To be a part of the conversation and to glean exclusive business tips and tricks on achieving all you set out to do as an entrepreneur, join this next edition of Legit.ng’s Digital Talks.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Oluseun Onigbinde;

Civic-tech in Nigeria, possibilities and the future

Leveraging open data as a tool for reform

How government accountability and transparency helps citizens

Inadequacies of the Nigerian budget and government handling

Improving critical economic sectors by allocating higher budgets

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

In the forthcoming edition, Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada will be hosting Oluseun Onigbinde, CEO, BudgIT.

About Oluseun Onigbinde

Oluseun Onigbinde is the CEO of BudgIT, a foremost civic-tech company where he leads the way in uncharted territories by facilitating institutional government and societal change.

Oluseun is committed to promoting accountability and transparency of public funds.

About BudgIT

BudgIT is a Nigerian civic-tech organization, raising the standards of transparency and accountability in public finance.

A pioneer in the field of social advocacy melded with technology, BudgIT uses an array of tech tools to simplify the budget and matters of public spending for citizens, with the primary aim of raising standard of transparency and accountability in government.

Simply, BudgIT tracks government budgets and data and presents them to the public in visually engaging formats. So far, using research, data analytics and visualization tools.

Why do I need to watch?

