T he harsh economic reality is taking a huge toll on virtually all goods in market across the country

This is as the National Bureau of Statistics explained in detail the goods which triggered the inflation rate in the country in March

From the statistics, it was discovered that the hike in price of bread, fuel, gas and other major products has impacted the economy to a large extent

The inflation figure increased by 15.92 In March 2022, a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The report stated that the increase was due to an increase in the prices of gas, bread, cereals, liquid fuel and other food products.

It said the consumer price index, (CPI) increased on a month-on-month basis by 0.22 points from the 15.70 recorded in February, Daily Trust reports.

Also, the Headline Index increased to 1.74 percent in March 2022, a 0.11 percent points higher than the rate recorded in February 2022 (1.63 percent).

However, on a year-on-year basis, the figure was lowered from 18.17 percent rate recorded in March 2021.

“This means that the headline inflation rate slowed down in March 2022 when compared to the same month in the previous year.”

The report said the Urban Inflation rate increased to 16.44 percent year-on-year in March 2022, showing a decline of 2.32 percent points from the rate recorded in March 2021 (18.76 percent).

“In the same vein, the Rural Inflation increased to 15.42 percent in March 2022 with a decrease of 2.18 percent points from 17.60 percent recorded in March 2021.”

On a month-on-month basis, the Urban Index rose to 1.76 percent in March 2022, this was up by 0.11 percent points from the rate recorded in February 2022 (1.65 percent).

The Rural Index rose to 1.73 percent in March 2022, with a 0.12 percent point increase from 1.61 percent recorded in February 2022.

Also, the composite food index rose to 17.20 percent in March 2022 compared to 22.95 percent recorded in March 2021.

“This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products like, potatoes, yam and other tuber, fish, meat, oils and fats.”

