The huge difference between the Nigerian naira and the American dollar has been laid bare when a twitter user posted an update on his page.

The update, which was posted by @fineboytunde_ read:

"The difference between #1 and $1 is so big that even if you earn #1 everyday you won’t make $1 in a year."

In reaction, his followers lamented the huge gap, with many blaming the Nigerian government for the situation. Some of them even lamented their presence in the country.

Afambu Tochukwu lamented that the assertion is a reality in the country.

He wrote:

"A very disturbing and sad reality. Most annoying part is making #1 a day can’t afford you a meal even if you save it for 1 year."

Another twitter user, kinzy added:

"I’m saying you still wont get a dollar in 18 months"

Here are other reactions:

Elite Gainer

"That angel wey direct me come this country ehn even God no fit separate us when we I reach heaven."

Nasti Krëëd:

"I can't imagine how discouraged I suddenly became just now."

@Mr_Funtari

"Can't blame me if I think $0 is greater than #0"

Another angle

Meanwhile, another tweep in efforts to make light of the whole situation alluded to the purchasing power of the two currencies.

"Can $1 afford you a meal in America?, Bisi Juga Oluwagbemileke, asked.

His position was quickly dismissed by other tweeps who insisted that the naira is valueless compared to its dollar counterpart.

Steve Marcelino @steveyade in his response wrote:

15 Delicious Fast-Food Items You Can Get For $1

1. Taco Bell Nacho Crunch Double-Stacked Taco. Courtesy of Taco Bell.

2. McDonald's Iced Tea. Courtesy of McDonald's.

3. McDonald's Chocolate Chip Cookie.

4. Wendy's Junior Frosty.

5. Burger King Decaf Coffee.

@Diegofreeman78 added:

"They even spend in cents there. Here even bank charge don pass 10 naira per transaction.. Tom tom which was once 2 for 5 naira is now 15naira for 1."

@encrypted2011 also wrote:

"What can you buy with 1 naira in Nigeria vs What can you buy with $1 in US. That's what you should be comparing. Am sure you can buy some edibles for $1 in US."

