A Nigerian man, @Letter_to_Jack, has started a search for an employee, Ashiru Dupe Adedayo, who reportedly ran away with the sum of N140,000

The lady took away the money on her first day of resumption after giving out fake details on her CV

Many Nigerians asked @Letter_to_Jack to share his post on Facebook to have a higher probability of locating her

A Nigerian man known as @Letter_to_Jack on Twitter on Wednesday, March 23, went on the platform to give details of a lady, Ashiru Dupe Adedayo, who ran away with her employer's money.

According to him, on her first day of work, Dupe was given the sum of N100,000 cash with a POS machine that had N40,000.

People went on Facebook to dig out her photos. Photo source: @Letter_to_Jack, @hmbventure

Source: Twitter

Number to call if found

@Letter_to_Jack who also shared the lady's photo said all the details on the employee's CV were found out to be fake.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The POS shop is located at Fagba, Iju Bus stop, Ifako Ijaiye local government area. He asked people to call +2348147724954 if they see the lady. Many people shared photos of her they got from Facebook.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

@alienstrange said:

"Fagba ke, make I show obawole boys her picture maybe them sabi her."

@SegunOladejo_ said:

"You will be surprised what she will use the money for."

@SoulXtra100 said:

"I was at Ifako Ijaiye yesterday for the burial of a friend's grandma. I think I used her POS."

@Lanredeola said:

"None of the details were verified before she was employed? That’s serious o. How do you even know that’s her real name? Now e reach to ask for NIN and do a confirmation before employing someone o."

@MISTER_PANACHE asked:

"If everything on her CV is fake, how do U know this is her real name?"

@tajudine2013gm2 said:

"You give them work, the next is to steal. But the same people will be crying unemployment. Lack of trust is another serious problem against new investment in the country."

Man ran away with employer's bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a manhunt was launched for a delivery man who took off with his boss' motorcycle and a customer's food on his first day of work.

A Nigerian businesswoman with the handle @somaofada narrated on Twitter that the delivery man had picked up a customer's delivery by 9:30 am but ended up not taking the meal to the client's location.

While she was trying to make out what was happening, a friend who employed the man called to inform her that he had 'disappeared' with her motorcycle.

Source: Legit.ng