The Federal government crude oil export revenue improved in 2021 as it hit N14 trillion compared to N9.44 trillion sold the previous year

Crude oil is Nigeria's major export and represents a major source of the federal government of Nigeria earning dollars

India remains the biggest customer of Nigerian crude and spent over a trillion to buy Nigerian oil for its refineries

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria in 2021 made over N14.4 trillion selling crude to different countries around the world.

NBS disclosed this in its latest Foreign trade statistics report published on its website on Tuesday, 15 March 2021.

According to the analysis of the report, crude oil sales accounted for 76.22 of the total exports made during the year under review.

A crude vessel on sea Credit: Puneet Vikram Singh, Nature and Concept photographer

Source: Getty Images

Top five countries in full year

The report showed that India led the table of the top five countries that bought Nigerian crude after paying over N1.98 trillion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This was followed by Spain's N1.44 trillion paid during the full year for Nigerian crude while Spain came in at third place with N863.3 billion purchase.

To complete the top five countries are the Canada and United States of America as they spent N422.7 billion and N400 billion respectively buying Nigeria's crude oil.

Top 10 countries in the last four months of 2021

NBS report also listed how much countries paid in the last three months of 2021( October to December) for Nigeria's crude oil.

The breakdown given thus:

India - N774.5bn

Spain -N624.01bn

France- N473.84bn

Netherlands- N383.58bn

Indonesia- N280.05 billion

South Africa- N251bn

China- N92.73 billion

United States- N171.08 billion

Canada- N216.13 billion

Remittances to FG continues to decline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as the Nigerian government thinks of removing petrol subsidy next year, the country’s National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has continued to remit less amount of money to the federation account.

The NNPC remitted the sum of N10.54 billion to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in November 2021 from the proceeds of sales of crude oil and gas in October.

It gave this account during a presentation to FAAC for the month of December 2021, a report by Nairametrics says.

Source: Legit.ng