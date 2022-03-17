Nigerian companies in the past year paid to the account of the federal government over N1.9 trillion

Out of which 17 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) remitted a total tax of over N500 billion

Companies operating in Nigeria are meant to pay income tax, Education tax, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) tax, and Nigeria Police Trust Fund levy

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the federal government generated a total of N1.69 trillion as Company Income Tax (CIT) in 2021.

Out of this amount 17 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) paid a total of N589.6 billion, an increase of 39 per cent over the N371.56 billion reported in 2020.

Companies are required by law to remit tax income to State, federal government agencies, among other agencies where they operate.

Dangote Cement is the biggest asset of Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote. Credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Aside from paying the statutory rate of 30 per cent of total profit as the company’s income tax, companies operating in Nigeria are meant to pay Tertiary Education Tax, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Tax and Nigeria Police Trust Fund Levy.

Breakdown

Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Lafarge, United Bank of Africa and Zenith Bank shows they remitted a combined total of almost N400 billion in tax.

Dangote Cement led with a total payment of N173.92 billion followed by an MTN tax payment of N138.03 billion.

United Bank of Africa and Zenith Bank together recorded a payment of N35.81 billion and N34.39 billion.

Lafarge another cement giant paid N10.78 billion tax to the federal government in 2021.

