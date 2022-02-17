Two FMCG manufacturing giants, BUA Foods and Dangote Sugar Refinery are embroiled in a war of words over allegations of unethical practices

Dangote Sugar said BUA Foods has engaged in a malicious media war accusing it of wanting to create artificial scarcity of sugar in Nigeria

The company said BUA Foods has embarked on the media campaign to incite the public against it and influence the government

The two major sugar manufacturers in Nigeria are up in arms against each other as they throw accusations of wanting to create artificial scarcity of Sugar.

Nairametrics reported that Dangote Sugar is reacting to the allegation by BUA foods that the firm plans to stop the sale of sugar in order to drive artificial scarcity, inflate prices and engage in profiteering.

What Dangote said

The company said that BUA Foods has been circulating damaging rumours through a statement published in several media outlets that Dangote Sugar suspended the sale of sugar to force a price hike.

It said BUA Foods wants to influence the government through the media to review the denial of allocation to a new competitor.

The firm refuted the allegation and called them false and misleading with the intent to mislead and incite the public against Dangote Sugar thereby giving a competitive edge to BUA Foods.

What happened

BUA Foods had published a disclosure saying that it has dissociated itself from every arrangement to cause artificial scarcity of Sugar in Nigeria through the decision of two other manufacturers.

A statement by Dangote Sugar which was filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited said it believes that the allegations by BUA is not only disturbing but conflicts with existing standards.

Dangote Sugar said

“Last year, just before the commencement of the Ramadan (the Islamic holy month of fasting), BUA made similar false allegations against the Company that it was engaged in ‘price-fixing’ and not honestly pursuing the Backward Integration Project”.

