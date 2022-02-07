The list of Nigerian most valuable Manufacturing companies for the first month of 2022 has been revealed

The companies owned by Nigeria's richest men Dangote, and Rabiu dominate the list with BUA replacing Nestle

Nigerian consumer goods sector is one of the most actively traded on the Nigerian Exchange and activity in the segment affects the market

Dangote cement and BUA cement, owned by Nigeria's richest individuals Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, have been recognized as the country's two most valuable listed manufacturing companies.

BUA foods another company owned byAbdulsamad sat in the third position while Nestle Nigeria completed the list of top four valuable manufacturing companies.

The ranking of the banks is according to data from Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and analysed by Nairametrics.

The value of Dangote, and BUA companies continue to soar on the Nigerian stock exchange. Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

How the companies fared

From the analysis the BUA companies were the biggest gainers in terms of value in the month of January.

BUA Foods increased in value to N439.2 billion in the month, followed by BUA Cement, which gained N125.3 billion.

Dangote Cement also gained N61.3 billion after the share price of the company appreciated by 1.4% in January.

Lafarge Africa, another cement giant in the country recorded an appreciation of N26.6 billion in its market valuation, Guinness Nigeria gained N20.9 billion, while International Breweries appreciated by N20.1 billion in January.

The full ranking of the top anufacturing companies in Nigeria

Dangote Cement- N4.4trn

BUA cement- N2.39trn

BUA foods- N1.15trn

Nestle foods- N1.13trn

Lafarge- N412bn

Nigerian breweries- N391bn

Dangote Sugari- N213bn

